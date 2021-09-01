The Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation (BAMR) awarded a contract to close the mine opening atop Big Mountain immediately south of Trevorton inside of which a refuse fire burned last spring.
BAMR, a division of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, contracted B.T. Adams LLC, Factoryville, to backfill the No. 1 Slope opening and grade five adjacent subsidences, or cropfalls, in Zerbe Township. The contracted cost is $255,094.50.
Site work is scheduled to begin next week and continue up to two months, according to Megan Lehman, a DEP spokesperson.
The fire was first reported on April 24 inside the opening just steps behind the Coal Miner’s Cross Memorial and pavilion. The cross and pavilion will be avoided during the reclamation project, Lehman said.
Trash, tires and coal were presumed to be burning hundreds of feet below ground. Millions of gallons of water were dumped into the opening in the weeks that followed.
By mid-May, water drops slowed and then ceased as evidence — subsurface temperatures, smoke, scent — showed the fire diminished. At least eight boreholes were drilled at the site beginning in late May and continuing into June.
Temperatures consistently returned in the high 40s and low 50s Fahrenheit, which state officials say is typical of normal underground conditions.
Smoke and the scent of burning materials are no longer detectable at the site and the fire is believed to be extinguished, state and local officials have said on multiple occasions. Firefighting foam and inert gas were considered as methods to smother the blaze but ultimately weren’t used.
The project area is spread across 7.5 acres. There are six different property owners identified on the contract: Northumberland County Commissioners, Mahanoy City Coal Co. Inc., Kenneth Deitrick, Farragut Anthracite Co., Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area, Luke Shingara Coal Co.
The mine opening and cropfalls are described in the contract as vertical openings that follow an abandoned coal seam.
Work to close them consists of the following, according to the contract: clearing and grubbing the area, improving the access road, installing and maintaining erosion and sedimentation controls, backfilling the No. 1 Slope opening, grading cropfall subsidences and pits, hauling material, seeding, demobilizing equipment, and cleanup of the area upon completion of the project.