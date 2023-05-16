Snyder County Chief Deputy Treasurer Larissa Hauck will move into the top chair following what appears to be a resounding victory in the race to replace Debra Kratzer as the county's treasurer.
Hauck picked up 3,506 votes, well ahead of Rylan Ebright's total of 2,008 to claim the unofficial victory Tuesday night.
There are 351 Democratic write-in votes in the race.
Hauck has worked as chief deputy treasurer for 11 years with Kratzer, who is retiring at the end of the year after three terms.
In her duties as deputy treasurer, Hauck will work with 21 municipal tax collectors; issues games of chance, hunting, fishing and dog licenses; completes and submits monthly and yearly state reports and collects local occupancy hotel taxes.
“It’s not a stepping stone for me, this is something I want to do for the community," Hauck said during the campaign. I’m ready to hit the ground running.”