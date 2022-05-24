Travelers heading out for Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start to summer, will face the highest gas prices Americans have ever paid, as well as high temperatures.
Gas prices across the Susquehanna Valley are up another 11 cents this week and now sit at $4.74 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. Within the Valley, Shamokin has the highest price in unleaded gas at $4.75 and Lewisburg is lowest at $4.67.
Despite those prices, AAA estimates 4.2 million people will travel by automobile in the Mid-Atlantic Region of Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey this Memorial Day weekend, an increase of 4.6% over 2021. Nationwide, 39.2 million people nationwide are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home, an increase of 8.3%, according to Tiffany Stanley, public and community relations manager for AAA.
Stanley said that this will be the busiest travel season since the start of the pandemic, adding that AAA has not observed a huge change in people’s Memorial Day travel plans, regardless of soaring gas prices. This is mainly due to trips placed on hold during the pandemic.
“But now, they’re ready to travel,” Stanley said. “We are really excited to see that.”
The average price for a gallon of gasoline was $3.186 as of May 24, 2021, which has risen to $4.639 as of May 16, 2022, in the Susquehanna Valley. According to AAA, there is a tighter supply and increasing demand for gas, which continues to boost the price.
According to AAA East Central’s news release, the national average for a gallon of gasoline is now $4.59, and above $4 per gallon in all 50 states. A new national average price for gas has set a record daily since May 10. The average price for a gallon in Pennsylvania is currently $4.77.
Stanley said that a March AA study revealed that if gas prices increased over $4 per gallon, people would start to change their driving habits to conserve.
“We are seeing that people are making it work,” Stanley said. “They're just figuring out ways in which they can save money or to conserve gas. And that's really how they're continuing to travel.”
Stanley said that AAA projects the heaviest traffic days to be Thursday and Friday before Memorial Day weekend, since people still commute to or from work. She said that the worst time to travel this Thursday or Friday is between noon and 8 p.m.
“It's best to hit the road on those days as early as possible,” Stanley advised. “Or if you can wait until after 9 p.m. just to avoid traffic on those days.”
Air travel has also risen over 25% from last year according to Stanley, opening more doors for international travel. About 311,000 people are expected to travel by air this holiday.
AccuWeather Forecast meteorologist Alex DaSilva predicts some potential scattered showers or an isolated thunderstorm on Saturday and Sunday, but a fairly hot, dry, and sunny Memorial Day in the region.
DaSilva said that any storms or showery activity in the area are more likely to occur earlier in the weekend on Saturday or Sunday, with Monday looking the driest.
“So high pressure will be over the Ohio Valley, starting on Saturday, and gradually it will begin to migrate eastward,” DaSilva said. “By Memorial Day itself, high pressure should be built in over our area and should be able to supply us with dry weather on Monday.”
DaSilva added that if there is any rain on Saturday or Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend, it will likely be a passing shower and not a “washout.”
It is quite possible to see temperatures rise in the area above 90 degrees on Memorial Day, according to DaSilva. He said that the weekend’s temperatures will remain average, which for this time of year is typically in the upper 70s, just shy of 80 degrees, but Monday will likely be five to 10 degrees above average.
“Monday does look like it's going to be the best of the three days,” DaSilva said. “The lowest chance for rain, and the warmest temperatures.”