More than 8 million people have signed up for coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) the government said Friday, a sign of continued demand for the program amid persistent uncertainty over its future.
Hospital officials and lawmakers continue to monitor the latest legal developments in the Affordable Care Act after a federal appeals court upheld a 2018 ruling that the "individual mandate" was unconstitutional.
"We will continue to watch what unfolds, but we are in the business of health care, and we will take care of this community in the best way possible no matter what transpires," said Evangelical Community Hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker.
Preliminary numbers from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services showed that 8.3 million people enrolled from Nov. 1-Dec. 17, about 2 percent fewer than last year. The final number will be higher after states that run their own sign-up drives report their results. National totals are usually released in March.
The enrollment report follows a federal appeals court decision that declared part of the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional, casting a shadow over other key parts of the statute. New customers totaled more than 2 million people — an increase of 36,000 from last year. That's considered a positive sign because it reflects consumer interest.
Two big states that President Donald Trump carried in 2016 increased their ACA enrollment. Florida sign-ups topped 1.9 million, according to the report, an increase of more than 100,000 customers. In Texas, about 1.1 million enrolled, nearly 30,000 more than last year.
The health law offers comprehensive private health insurance to people who don't have workplace coverage, with subsidies available for those with modest incomes. After years of ups and downs, premiums have stabilized and consumers have more options as insurers recommit to the program. Enrollment has been averaging about 10 million people per year in recent years.
Yet more than a decade after its signing, Obama's health law remains in jeopardy. Trump and congressional Republicans have never given up their vow to repeal it, guaranteeing that health care will be part of the 2020 political debate.
A panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans agreed with GOP-led states that the Affordable Care Act's now-toothless requirement for most Americans to carry health insurance is unconstitutional. But the appeals court stopped short of saying the rest of the law must fall as a result, sending the case back to a lower court judge, who already ruled once the health law should be completely tossed out.
That casts a cloud over provisions that benefit millions of people and are now considered part of how health care is delivered in the U.S. Among them are protections for people with pre-existing conditions, Medicaid expansion for low-income people, subsidies for individually purchased policies, and permission for young adults to remain on parental insurance until age 26.
The case is expected to go to the Supreme Court, but the timing is uncertain.
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the ruling a "chilling threat" to those who rely on the Affordable Care Act.
At Evangelical, Aucker said having a patient base with access to affordable care leads to better communities.
"Evangelical Community Hospital stands with the Pennsylvania hospital community in support of ensuring broader access to health insurance which came with the Affordable Care Act," she said. "When people have access to and are financially able to take advantage of the resources available to them, we have healthier, stronger communities.
"Ultimately, we are in favor of the majority of our population having access to health care insurance coverage."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.