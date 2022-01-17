LEWISBURG — A wintery mix of snow and freezing rain couldn't stop Susquehanna University from teaching children about Martin Luther King Jr.
During MLK Day at the Lewisburg Children's Museum on Monday, children had the opportunity to listen to a book about Martin Luther King Jr., read by Susquehanna University junior Kallan Carter, 21, of Reading.
"Today is an exciting day and I was happy to be able to come to the museum and read to the children and perform various activities," she said. "Even though it snowed and the weather was not great we had some children arrive and I was happy to see them."
One of those was 2-year-old Whit Bollinger who was joined by his mother, Miranda Bollinger, 26, both of Mifflinburg.
"I love this place," Miranda Bollinger said. "This is an opportunity for Whit to be in charge of what he wants to learn."
Whit also was having a great time with Carter as they prepared crafts dedicated to Martin Luther King Jr.
"This is fun," he said.
The museum planned the day with various activities, which included making collages to express voices, listening to a book being read and making playdough to learn about diversity.
"It is a fun learning day," Carter said. "We were happy to see people made it out to see us despite the weather. Even with the small crowd, we were happy to see the children and see them participate in the activities."