SUNBURY — A Montoursville man who was deemed ineligible for a public defender due to owning a home allegedly submitted a second application stating he did not own a home, according to Northumberland County Detective Degg Stark.
Ronald C. Aderhold Jr., 40, of Four Mile Drive, allegedly submitted an application to the public defender's office on March 24. In his application he indicated he was a homeowner, not knowing that homeownership would make him ineligible for a public defender. He was denied on March 28 in a letter explaining his ineligibility due to home ownership and providing him a list of private attorneys he could contact, according to Stark.
On April 5, Aderhold allegedly submitted a second application in which he indicated he did not own a home nor did he rent a home. He allegedly made a further notation in the document that he lives in his parents' home, according to Stark.
Both applications contained a warning that false statements were submitted to prosecution, Stark said.
A search of records in the Lycoming County Recorder's Office revealed a deed in Aderhold's name since January 2015. The physical street address for this home is the same address Aderhold provided in both applications for legal counsel, Stark said.
Aderhold allegedly told Stark, "Technically I did do it but it was an accident," according to court documents.
Aderhold also allegedly lied about his arrest record, Stark said.
Aderhold has pending cases of misdemeanor counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct.
Aderhold was charged by Stark with two misdemeanor counts of unsworn falsifications and making statements under penalty in the Sunbury office of District Judge Michael Toomey. A preliminary hearing is pending.