COAL TOWNSHIP — A 36-year-old inmate at Northumberland County Coal Township is accused of damaging a video screen for video court sessions.
Lawrence Robinson was charged with a misdemeanor count of institutional vandalism. The charge was filed by county Detective Degg Stark in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic.
Robinson was using the room to place a call to his attorney on Jan. 18 when correctional officers heard yelling and banging coming from the room. They observed Robinson leaving the room in an agitated state, according to court documents.
Robinson allegedly admitted that he lost his temper and yelled at his attorney. He also allegedly admitted to striking the phone against the wall, according to court documents.
Officers found minor damage to the phone. When the LED display was turned on the next day, staff members observed that the display had vertical lines running through the display, according to court documents.
A review of video evidence revealed that Robinson was the only inmate to occupy this room since the monitor was known to be operational, according to court documents.
Restitution in the amount of $1,000 is being sought.