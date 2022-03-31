COAL TOWNSHIP — An inmate being committed to Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township was found with drug paraphernalia, according to Northumberland County Detective Degg Stark.
Jarred S. Derck, 38, of Coal Township, is facing a misdemeanor count of possession for the incident at the jail on March 18. The charges were filed in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic.
Derck was committed to the county jail on March 18 and found with a small amount of synthetic opioid call Krokodil. This is an opioid drug called desomorphine and is a cheap alternative to heroin. It is often mixed with paint thinner or gasoline and is highly toxic and addictive, said Stark.
A preliminary hearing is pending.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER