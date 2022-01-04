COAL TOWNSHIP — An inmate who vomited in a transport vehicle allegedly spit out 14 bags filled with heroin in his mouth, according to the Northumberland County District Attorney's office.
Mathew M. Zigarski, 30, is now facing a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges were filed by county Detective Degg Stark in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic.
At 2:20 p.m. Dec. 20, Zigarski was being transported by probation officers Matthew Henrich, Kacey Fisher and Sarah Snyder through the village of Ranshaw to the Northumberland County Jail when Zigarski became ill. The officers pulled over and put his window down, at which time Zigarski began to vomit from the transport vehicle, Stark reported.
Henrich noticed objects being spit from Zigarski's mouth. He found 14 baggies contained a substance that appeared to be heroin or fentanyl, Stark reported.
During an interview, Zigarski allegedly admitted to Stark that the baggies contained heroin, according to court documents.
Zigarski has unrelated pending drug charges.