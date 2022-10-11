COAL TOWNSHIP — A Northumberland County Jail inmate allegedly injured a correctional officer on Sept. 24, according to county Detective Degg Stark.
Daniel E. Walter, 28, now an inmate at Columbia County Prison in Bloomsburg, was charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment. The charges were filed in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic.
Correctional Officer Austin Reinard attempted to separate Walter and inmate George Hyler during a confrontation. Reinard said Walter became aggressive so he tried to subdue him, said Stark.
Walter allegedly resisted these efforts, which resulted in Walter allegedly using his right arm to strike Reinard on the mouth. Reinard was transported to Shamokin Geisinger Area Community Hospital for treatment of a bleeding injury to his mouth, said Stark.
Walter was not injured, said Stark.