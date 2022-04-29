COAL TOWNSHIP — An inmate at Northumberland County Jail allegedly smashed a video monitor in March, according to Northumberland County Detective Degg Stark.
Silas J. Latorre, 19, of Coal Township, was engaged in a video hearing on March 30 from the county jail for a protection from abuse hearing involving the mother of his child.
He allegedly became enraged at a decision made in his case. He then allegedly struck the video monitor with his fist and sustained lacerations to several fingers, which required medical treatment at the Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital. He required 13 stitches to close the wounds, Stark said.
Damage is estimated at approximately $1,000 and will be sought as restitution in the case, Stark said.
Silas has two pending cases in Northumberland County Court, one involving assaulting a man in a laundromat in Shamokin on Nov. 21 and another involving fleeing from an officer and simple assault earlier this year.
Latorre was charged with a misdemeanor count of institutional vandalism in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic. A preliminary hearing is pending.