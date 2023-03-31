COAL TOWNSHIP — An inmate at Northumberland County Jail who allegedly spit at a correctional officer on March 15 has been charged with a felony count of aggravated harassment.
Kimberly Dieffenderfer, 37, was charged with the felony count as well as one summary count of disorderly conduct. The charges were filed by Northumberland County Detective Degg Stark in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic.
Dieffenderfer was being escorted back to her cell in the booking area at 8:15 p.m. March 15 and allegedly became unruly. She then allegedly spit on Correctional Officer Alexandria Linn. The expelled saliva struck the officer in the face and shoulder, according to court documents.
Linn told Stark she had given an order to Dieffenderfer to return to her cell in the jail's booking area. The inmate "refused, swearing profusely at Linn and then spit in Linn's face and left shoulder," according to court documents.
Dieffenderfer allegedly attempted to spit on Linn again but the CO managed to prevent the second occurrence by controlling the movement of the inmate's head, according to court documents.
In Stark's interview, Dieffenderfer allegedly admitted to spitting on Linn and apologized for her action.
A preliminary hearing is pending.