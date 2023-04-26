COAL TOWNSHIP — A Shamokin woman jailed last year for allegedly stealing a city police cruiser and broadcasting on the police radio allegedly attempted to escape from Northumberland County Jail by scaling the perimeter fence on March 28.
Stormie Birster, 31, of Shamokin, allegedly arranged her bedding to give the impression she was sleeping under the cover in an attempt to make herself appear present during the subsequent head count that morning. When she was placed in the yard for recreation, she allegedly climbed the fence surrounding the enclosure with the intent to escape but was unable to get through the razor wire running along the top of the fence. Birster was found by jail staff bleeding and laying on the ground near the recreation yard door, according to court documents.
Birster was charged with a felony count of attempted escape. Northumberland County Detective Degg Stark filed the charge in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic.
Birster sustained numerous lacerations from her contact with the razor wire. According to medical personnel and other witnesses, many of those injuries were deep cuts found on various parts of her body. She was treated by Prime Care Medical staff and referred to the Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital for further treatment, Stark reported.
Birster allegedly told jail staff that she had fallen. While at the hospital, Birster allegedly told medical staff she fell from the fence after attempting to climb it to go home to see her mother, according to court documents.
Photographs were taken of blood in the recreational yard, the injuries, her cell and bedding. Stark observed blood on the ground near a drain pipe and red-orange colored clothing fragments on the razor wire that matched Birster's clothing, according to court documents.
No video footage showed Birster's actions in the recreation yard because no cameras provided a view of that specific area, according to court documents.
The current policy requires the inmates to be monitored by a correctional officer or via the control room closed circuit television. In this particular case, the officer who put Birster in the yard appears to have failed to advise the control room officer to initiate monitoring, according to court documents.
The investigation further revealed that Birster used bedding and other items to arrange her bed to give the impression she was sleeping under the covers. These actions were allegedly performed in furtherance of her escape attempt and to make herself appear to be present during the subsequent head counts, Stark reported.
Stark reported he questioned Birster via phone call on April 19, but Birster said, "I want to end this phone call right now." Stark said Birster "began to ramble on about other matters and made little sense."
Stark said he asked her no questions. She then apologized and "began to ramble on about her mistrust of law enforcement. When I asked her if she was requesting a lawyer, she said she was. The interview was then terminated by me," Stark said.
Birster, who has been jailed in lieu of a combined $90,000 cash bail across three separate cases, was originally released in November 2021 but recommitted on Jan. 3 following a hearing in front of President Judge Paige Rosini. Birster had allegedly felt a treatment facility when she had been previously released on bail in other cases.
In December, police say Birster allegedly took a police cruiser from the station’s parking lot and began speaking into the police radio broadcast across the county. She allegedly asked other officers to check on her mother, that a dog had killed someone and that Police Chief Ray Siko was deceased
A police officer then radioed in and said that a police vehicle had pulled in behind him near the Cameron Bridge. When the officer made contact the woman allegedly told the officer the government was controlling her, according to court documents.
Birster is also facing unrelated burglary and simple assault charges as well as aggravated harassment by a prisoner after she allegedly spit on a probation officer.
Across the three cases, Birster is facing three felony counts of unlawful taking, burglary and aggravated harassment by a prisoner; four misdemeanor counts of two disorderly conducts, authorized use of vehicles, simple assault and defiant trespass; and three summary counts of driving without a license and driving while suspended and disorderly conduct.
A preliminary hearing in front of Gembic is pending. There are no scheduled court dates for her other cases.