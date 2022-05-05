SUNBURY — A Shamokin man allegedly faked his identification in order to avoid being denied a carry weapons permit due to previous convictions of robberies, drugs and weapons offenses in New York and New Jersey, according to Northumberland County Detective Degg Stark.
Peter Gonzalez, 51, of West Sunbury Street, was charged with a misdemeanor count of unsworn falsification to authorities. Stark filed the charge in the Sunbury office of District Judge Michael Toomey.
Gonzalez on Oct. 29 allegedly supplied false information to the Northumberland County Sheriff's office and possessed state-issued photo identification to support his identity claim. Following routine protocol, the sheriff's office entered the information in the state Instant Check System, which authorized the issuance of the permit, according to court documents.
In early May, the sheriff's office learned that Gonzalez may have used fraudulent identification, and they contacted the district attorney's office. An investigation revealed that Gonzalez allegedly used multiple alias names, dates of birth and addresses, according to court documents.
All names and dates of birth were linked using fingerprint records connected to prior arrests of Gonzalez in New York and New Jersey between 1994 and the present date. Those charges included robberies, drugs and weapons offenses, according to court documents.
On the application, Gonzalez allegedly denied having previous felony convictions for drug-related offenses, according to court documents.
A preliminary hearing is pending.