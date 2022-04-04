SUNBURY — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Sunbury officials will be monitoring detours put in place for the completion of the Reagan Street project, according to City Administrator Derrick Backer.
Full-time work will resume at the Reagan Street Project at the end of the month. Backer said the intersection of North Second and Reagan streets will remain closed until the project is completed, according to the final detour plan approved by PennDOT.
"The detour for Reagan Street will still be to use Packer Street for the rest of the project," he said. "Reagan Street at Front Street and Reagan Street intersection will continue to be closed for the duration of the project. Once Reagan Street to North Second Street is paved, that portion will be open to local traffic only but to get to Front Street or Fourth Street an individual would need to use Packer Street for access."
Backer said the intersection at North Second and Reagan streets will reopen to local traffic only once paving is completed on that section of road.
“Front Street and Reagan Street intersection will remain closed until the project is completed,” he said.
The city received a $1 million Community Development Block Grant to alleviate flooding near the Reagan Street Underpass.
The project will replace a 15-inch combined stormwater sewer line, which backs up during severe rain events, with a 48-inch line that will become the new sewer line from Front Street to Fourth Street along Reagan.
Councilman Jim Eister said the project is ahead of schedule and the city is hoping it will be completed by the end of August.
Eister said there will be a public meeting in the summer regarding Phase 2, which is the beginning of the Susquehanna Avenue project.
That project consists of new stormwater lines and upgraded lines where necessary, Eister said.