SELINSGROVE — Motorists trying to get around detours on Mill Road are causing a safety concern for Monroe Township residents, according to several who spoke out during Tuesday's township supervisors meeting.
"People are not obeying the stop sign or the speed limit. We have concerns about safety," said Greenbrier Avenue resident Cheryl Stumpf who described nearly being struck by a speeding vehicle as she walked in her neighborhood.
The detour was set up by Pennsylvania Department of Transportation earlier this month due to the construction of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportion (CSVT) project. It is expected to be in place until December.
Stumpf has seen construction vehicles for the road project use the residential development roads in Monroe Manor to get to the construction site. Last week she helped redirect a driver in a large RV who unknowingly tried to drive on Mill Road to get to Little Mexico Campground in Winfield and turned into the development.
"These vehicles are tearing up our roads and putting us at risk," she said, asking the supervisors to consider implementing safeguards, such as temporary speed bumps and collaborating with local police to provide patrols.
Something has to be done to slow traffic down in the development that has a 25-mile-per-hour speed limit, said Greenbrier Avenue resident John Lazur who described the difficulty he has backing out of his driveway at times due to speeding vehicles.
Augusta Drive resident Colleen Wentz said her two daughters, aged 7 and 9, are among many children in the neighborhood who ride bicycles around the development and she's worried for their safety due to the heavier and faster moving traffic.
"If something doesn't get done something bad is going to happen," she said.
A similar problem is occurring on Attig Road, where much more traffic is now traveling due to the detour.
"In 10 minutes I counted 50 cars, and we don't even have lines on our road," said Toby Wolfe of the narrow roadway that spills out onto App Road and Penns Drive.
Much of the traffic doesn't appear to be adhering to the 35 mph limit, she said. "Let's lower the speed before somebody is killed."
Supervisor Ryan Mack said he's well aware of the disruption detours are causing.
A resident of Sunbury Road that has been closed for months due to the CSVT, he has had to redirect inattentive motorists — including a tractor-trailer driver who was looking for Interstate 80 — who don't pay attention to detour signs.
"Every back road, every development has been experiencing the same thing," said Mack, who has reached out to state police for assistance but has been told they are short-staffed.
Township attorney Beau Hoffman said speed bumps or additional signage would require the municipal's engineer to do a study, which the supervisors approved.
Supervisor Dave Heimbach said residents should remain "vigilant" and report any other concerns to the township which will allow officials to document problems they can report to PennDOT.