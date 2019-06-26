All detours and traffic restrictions related to the $14 million Duke Street Reconstruction Project in Northumberland Borough have been temporarily lifted in advance of the borough's upcoming Pineknotter Days festival.
Route 147/Duke Street, Route 11/Water Street, and the railroad underpass on Route 11 are now open to unrestricted traffic. Queen Street is open at the intersection with Water Street.
The project will resume on July 8 on King Street between the river bridge and Priestley Avenue. King Street will be open to northbound traffic from Sunbury. Southbound traffic will be detoured via Route 11 south to Shamokin Dam and Route 61 Veterans Memorial Bridge to Sunbury.