SHAMOKIN DAM — Developer Robert Grayston has obtained a sales agreement for the Phillips Motel but borough officials are getting impatient with the deteriorating condition of the property.
“It’s an eyesore,” said Mayor Joe McGranaghan. “He picked up the pavers, tore down trees and the gazebo and it highlights all the problem with the building.”
The former Phillips Motel operated for 52 years on the Routes 11-15 Strip before it closed in 2015. Grayston purchased the 3-acre property last October.
“Sure it’s an eyesore. It was in that condition when I bought it almost a year ago,” said Grayston. “The borough let it get that way.”
Since he purchased the property he’s spent nearly $10,000 removing trees and brush as well as removing structures and trash “to entice a buyer.”
Grayston said he has an agreement to sell the property, but the deal has not been finalized.
Borough Manager Ed Hovenstine said he receives regular emails from a resident of another town inquiring about the highly-visible property.
McGranaghan said he’s “sympathetic” to Grayston’s situation but if the dilapidated buildings are not refurbished or demolished the borough may cite him for building code violations.
“We want to work with him,” McGranaghan said.
Grayston estimates the cost to raze the buildings at $250,000 with an additional $75,000 expense to remove the concrete. Once he sells the property, the responsibility for the demolition would rest with the new owner.
“I’m already paying $24,000 in taxes and a mortgage,” he said.
Another issue raised by the municipality is the sign Grayston posted a few days ago on the property advertising a concert scheduled for Saturday featuring Kix at the new outdoor venue on Airport Road in neighboring Monroe Township.
On Monday, Hovenstine contacted Grayston about removing the sign because the borough ordinance prohibits off-premise advertising.
“Technically, I have to give him 10 days to remove it,” he said.