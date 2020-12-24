Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy early. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy early. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.