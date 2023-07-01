LEWISBURG — Rural Housing Works and the Union County Housing Authority are seeking $295,000 to finalize funding toward a $15.65 million senior housing project on Newman Road.
Housing Authority Executive Director Sharon Leon and Rural Housing Works Board members Tim Turner, Richard Owen and Kathleen Graham detailed the Newman Commons housing project at Tuesday's workshop meeting of the Union County Commissioners. The goal is to have interested residents submit applications by early spring 2024 and have them housed by the fall of that year.
"We are short some funding," said Turner.
The location of the housing project will be 426 Newman Road, across from the Lewisburg Area High School. Rural Housing Works is developing the project, and it will be owned by Newman Commons L.P., an affiliate of Rural Housing Works, and managed by the Union County Housing Authority.
The project is funded through PHFA (Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency) with LIHTC (Low Income Housing Tax Credits) and PennHOMES funds. Rural Housing Works is seeking a letter of support for the project from the commissioners in an effort to obtain the final $295,000 gap funding for the development of the project and to meet with the Affordable Housing Fund Board of Union County.
Rural Housing Works is currently developing a list of potential sources for additional funding, said Leon.
Leon, whose agency would manage the property, said 26 percent of the waiting list for the Housing Authority consists of seniors with the average income being $16,700. There are already 42 individuals on the waiting list for this facility that has yet to be built.
"I'm personally excited about the project," said Leon.
The 44-unit facility would have five two-bedroom units and 39 one-bedroom units. T-Ross Brothers Construction, Inc., of Milton, is the general contractor, said Turner.
Eligible individuals must be ages 60 or older and have a single income of $36,420 or less or a double income of $41,640 or less, said Leon.
The biggest incentive is that the units are on one floor with washers and dryers in the unit and a large community room. It's also close to health care services and stores, said Leon.
Since the facility will be located near the high school, the vision is to have students provide rotating art displays for the community room, said Leon.
"It's a lot of wins here, which is nice for us," said Leon. "We will have vouchers available. It's exciting overall. It's nice to hear why people are interested. Everyone on the list currently is all local. It's mostly Union County residents, some Snyder County."
Commissioner Chair Jeffrey Reber said he was happy to hear it's mostly Union County residents.
Reber said a letter of support should be drafted for consideration of funding.
The current property provides $4,000 in real estate taxes. Once constructed, the facility would generate $45,000 in tax revenue.