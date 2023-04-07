SELINSGROVE — Stacy Goodling was known for her generous heart as she spent her life donating her time, meals and finances to organizations she cared about so deeply. To honor the memory of their sister, Stacy, who passed away in May of 2022, Hope and Steph, together with their parents, have started a Diaper Bag Drive. This drive will serve to fill a need for Central Pennsylvania pregnancy care centers, a cause near and dear to Stacy.
Throughout the area, six designated drop-off points are set up to accept donations through the beginning of June, just in time for delivery on June 24, Stacy’s birthday. Suggested items to fill the needs of the centers include diaper bags, diapers, baby wipes, baby wash and washcloths, baby lotion, diaper creme, grooming kits, white onesies (any size), stretchy pants (any size), laundry and dish detergent. Other baby items are also welcome. Individuals can fill a diaper bag or buy any of the items listed.
Collection bins for donations can be found at:
Shalom Salon and Spa, 6 W. Market St., Middleburg, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday
Runkle Agency, 102 Forest Hill Road, Mifflinburg, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays
River Church of Juniata County, 105 CJEMS Lane, Mifflintown, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday
JoJo’s Original Italian Pizza, 1 S. Market St., Millerstown, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day but Monday
Richfield Life Ministries, 167 Church St., Richfield, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays
Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene, 543 W. Sassafras St., Selinsgrove, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays
For those who would find it easier to make a purchase and have it shipped, use the address 310 N. Water St., Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
For additional information, a Facebook page “Diaper Bag Drive to Honor the Memory of Stacy Goodling” has been created.