DANVILLE — The Danville Area Diaper Bank is seeking help in unloading a tractor-trailer full of diapers Nov. 2 at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, at East Market and Pine streets.
The truck will arrive at about 8 a.m. and as many volunteers as possible are needed to assist in unloading the truck into the church basement.
In the past, they have had great success with volunteers.
The diaper bank has been in operation since October 2012. It distributes diapers to needy families every Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon at the church.
— KAREN BLACKLEDGE