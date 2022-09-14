Dick Knoebel was named a Golden Ticket Legend by Amusement Today this past weekend.
Knoebel, the president of Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg, received the distinction at the annual 2022 Golden Ticket Awards presented by Amusement Today at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday. The amusement park’s Phoenix roller coaster and its park food were also named No. 1 in the world.
“It was a total surprise, but I feel very honored and humbled,” said Knoebel, 83, a third-generation owner. “I’m not boastful. I keep thinking I got into this position with the help of my staff and everyone involved. I just point my finger and they get it done. I feel they have a part of this award just as much as I do.”
According to Amusement Today, Legends are individuals, facilities and attractions “that have set the standard for excellence and being the ‘Best of the Best’ within the amusement industry. Legend recipients have special Golden Tickets created to illustrate this renowned status and have their achievement on display at all future Golden Ticket Awards events.”
Henry Knoebel, Dick’s grandfather, officially opened Knoebels on July 4, 1926. Under Dick’s leadership, the park introduced rides like the Phoenix, the Skloosh, the Twister and the Flying Turns.
Dick Knoebel, a Marine Corps veteran, said he is most proud of introducing the Phoenix, which has won the Golden Ticket for top wooden roller coaster in the world for the fourth consecutive year. Phoenix is one of only two coasters to be in the top ten of Amusement Today’s Golden Ticket Awards charts since 1998. The award for Best Wooden Roller Coaster was presented to Knoebels for Phoenix in San Antonio, the birthplace of the award-winning coaster.
Phoenix originally opened in 1948 as the Rocket at Playland Park in San Antonio, Texas. When the park closed in 1980, the future of the roller coaster was uncertain. Knoebels disassembled, moved and reassembled the coaster with help from Dinn. Phoenix opened in June of 1985.
“I’m proud of the Phoenix winning for four years in a row,” Dick Knoebel said.
Dick Knoebel said his favorite thing at the park is not the rides, the food or the games.
“It’s seeing people having a great time,” he said.
In its September newsletter, Amusement Today praised Dick Knoebel for his accomplishments.
“Rare is the individual so beloved by every aspect of the amusement industry,” they wrote. “Whether it be the business side, the care and dedication toward the park guests, the love of the enthusiast community or the adoration from fellow family-operated parks, Dick Knoebel stands on a pedestal all his own. When his grandfather founded an amusement park in 1926, Knoebel was automatically immersed into the industry his entire life.”
Knoebel was elected as president of the Pennsylvania Amusement Parks Association in 1971. In the mid-1980s, he was instrumental in the development and adoption of the Pennsylvania Ride Inspection Act, which served as the model for most other states. To this day, he serves on the board of directors as secretary/ treasurer. His volunteerism also included serving on the board of directors for the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions from 1999 to 2002, according to Amusement Today.
“But it is his work with the park that truly created a legacy,” Amusement Today wrote. “Knoebels Amusement Resort has a charm and old-fashioned character that breathes authenticity and is almost impossible to duplicate. Projects among the property’s attractions stand as a testament to determination, innovation, preservation and a sheer love for what the amusement industry does.”
Amusement Today reported that it is Knoebel’s “leadership that gives a park something special — a soul.”
“Having established a legacy of the finest of principles, values, dedication and vision within the amusement industry, Amusement Today is thrilled to recognize Dick Knoebel as a Golden Ticket Awards Legend,” they wrote.
Other Golden Ticket AwardsIn addition to Legend and Best Wooden Coaster, Knoebels won best food this year, having won the distinction 19 times in 22 years.
Knoebels was also a finalist in other categories: Second in best guest experience, third (for Haunted Mansion) in Best Dark Ride and seventh for Best Park. The Flying Turns, ranked 28th, and the Twister, 31st, also were on the list of Top 50 Wooden Roller Coasters.
Amusement Today relies on a panel of voters from all over the world consisting of experienced park enthusiasts. The U.S. ballots are divided into four geographical regions, with approximately the same number of voters in each region. In addition to the American voters, Amusement Today invites a number of international voters to participate, according to Amusement Today.