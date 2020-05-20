Election officials will use different approaches to count mail-in ballots — which could number 10,000 across the Valley — for the Pennsylvania primary election.
In Union County, election director Greg Katherman said two scanners will be used to count beginning in the morning. “We’ll start counting sometime in the morning,” Katherman said. “We have a committee of two doing the counting. We’ll open them up and begin counting.”
In Snyder County, director Debbie Bilger said, “The central scanner will count absentee and mail-in ballots after 8 p.m election night,” she said. “The results are uploaded and added to precinct results after all ballots are received (including military).”
Holly Brandon, chief clerk in Montour County, said mail-in/absentee ballots will be scanned into a digital scanner identical to those used at precincts. “This process will start June 3, the day after the primary,” she said. “The mail-in/absentee totals will then be aggregated with the election day ballots cast at the polling places.”
Northumberland County officials did not respond when asked about counting the ballots.