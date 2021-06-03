LEWISBURG — DIG Furniture Bank, a Lewisburg-area nonprofit, received a $1,857 grant to develop marketing and volunteer training videos. Funds were awarded from the Pearls with a Passion Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.
DIG recently held an up-cycled furniture fundraiser in honor of its one-year anniversary, collecting $2,367 in donations, according to founder Emily Gorski. The nonprofit provides gently used furnishings and household items to families living with low income avoid the high costs behind furnishing a home.
This capacity building grant will support DIG’s volunteer and outreach efforts. A general promotional video will inform viewers about the details that go behind providing these donations to families. A secondary volunteer training video will provide important safety training for the growing network of DIG volunteers to follow while moving large, heavy furniture.
Learn more about DIG Furniture Bank and how to donate, volunteer, or support the agency by contacting Gorski at info@digfb.org or (570) 658-9880. DIG is on social media at www.facebook.com/digfurniturebank and www.instagram.com/digfurniturebank. The agency’s website is www.digfb.org.
