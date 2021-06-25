MIFFLINBURG — Emily Gorski saw a need for a furniture bank when she opened the Valley’s first in 2020, and then she saw donations swell beyond what a barn at her Lewisburg-area home could reasonably contain.
The nonprofit DIG Furniture Bank relocated this spring to the rear of 368 Chestnut St. The larger, more functional space was donated through the generosity of the building’s ownership group, Mifflinburg Innovation Works, Gorski said.
“Their whole goal is really to bring life downtown and they wanted to start with a nonprofit,” Gorski said.
DIG Furniture Bank celebrated its first anniversary at the end of May. It operates on a referral-only basis in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties. An estimated 30 partner agencies direct their own clients to DIG, allowing them to request items like couches, kitchen tables, small appliances and bedding. The items are sorted, packed and delivered by the group’s seven regular volunteers.
DIG strictly delivered donations to clients throughout most of its first year. The new location allows it to add pickup service. It’s also allowed the nonprofit to accept about 20% more inventory including a new item: recliners.
Gorski built out a dedicated room inside DIG’s new home for volunteers to make repairs to donated goods before they’re redistributed.
“Because of the bigger space we have, we’re so much more confident when people are referred to us that we’ll have what they need. It’s really helped us fulfill needs quicker and more completely,” Gorski said.
Gabby Herman, of Lewisburg, is DIG’s first AmeriCorps volunteer. She’ll be working there this summer alongside other volunteers like Damon Lin, of Lewisburg. The two loaded a recliner onto a trailer Friday that Lin towed behind his Jeep to a client living at Datesman Village in West Milton, an affordable housing complex owned and managed by Union County Housing Authority.
“I’ve really gotten into the routine of calling clients, scheduling deliveries and pickups,” Herman said. “They’re always so excited to hear from us.”
Potential donors wishing to give furniture and home goods to DIG should visit www.digfb.org to review a list of items that are accepted as well as those that are not. They can then schedule a time to drop off donations at DIG.
John Bohn, of Lewisburg, visited DIG on Friday with his children, Jack, 6, and McKenna, 4. The kids mostly watched as their dad and the DIG volunteers moved two end tables, a coffee table and a chair from Bohn’s vehicle into the nonprofit’s storage area.
Bohn said his wife learned of DIG through word of mouth, and he had noticed some signs hung around Lewisburg.
“We’re excited to give it to someone else that needs help,” Bohn said. “I liked the fact there is a vetting process to make sure it’s for someone who truly needs it.”
That vetting process is the client referral function Gorski referred to. She said the referral method ensures not only that clients are in need, but that they are also receiving “wraparound services” to help them beyond what DIG can offer.
James Toolen, the Datesman Village resident who received a recliner Friday, said he was referred to DIG through a veterans service agency. He’s a disabled veteran of the U.S. Army. Much of the furnishings in the tidy home he shares with his wife, Lisa, was donated through DIG, Toolen said.
“Without people like this who knows what we’d be laying on,” Toolen said.
That delivery was probably the lightest DIG’s made, at least to Lin’s recollection. Each delivery is heavy on meaning, however.
“They’re so grateful. Walking out of a situation like that really makes your day,” Lin said after leaving the Toolen’s home.
DIG is always looking for donations, of course, along with volunteers. There’s an open volunteer night from 6 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday for people to lend a hand and learn how they can help. There’s more to the experience than simply delivering furniture.
“DIG stands for dignity. When you’re living in a house, it’s such an incredible accomplishment, especially after you’ve come out of homelessness or escaped domestic violence. We keep making steps toward really instilling dignity,” Gorski said.
Aside from donated goods and volunteer help, there’s one more thing DIG could use to continue its mission. Gorski said the nonprofit is badly in need of a delivery vehicle, namely, a box truck.
Learn more about DIG at www.digfb.org.