Mifflinburg-based DIG Furniture Bank meets the needs of Valley families seeking gently used furniture and home goods at no cost, but now the nonprofit turns to the public with a need of its own: a moving truck.

DIG launched a community campaign to raise $15,000 to buy a moving truck. Community Giving Foundation: Sunbury provided $2,500 in seed money to kickstart the campaign.

More than 130 Valley families across Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties received furnishings since DIG began operating in May 2020. The organization averages five referrals weekly from other local nonprofits and human service partner agencies helping people move into new housing amid crises like homelessness, incarceration and domestic violence.

Volunteers make DIG work. They give time and effort to solicit donations, maintain the nonprofit’s warehouse in downtown Mifflinburg and deliver household goods with their own pickups and trailers. Pickup service is available but most recipients don’t have access to a vehicle to collect donated furnishings on their own.

The collective graciousness and generosity of local donors continues to impress, said Emily Gorski, DIG’s founder. She’s found that the need for such charity is much larger than expected and as a result, a moving truck is a dire need.

“An enclosed moving truck will help us increase our deliveries from approximately two times per week to almost daily. This will help us significantly minimize our ever-growing waitlist, especially as the brutal winter months creep in,” Gorski said.

Gabby Herman, DIG’s logistics coordinator, said the waitlist stood at 25 families. Clients wait an average of 35 days for delivery over the past five months. That doesn’t account for additional wait time in the cases where deliveries are stretched beyond a single trip.

“Many times we have the items they requested but are not able to fit furnishings for an entire apartment in one pickup truck. A moving truck of our own would allow us to fulfill our clients’ needs in one trip, as well as consistently decrease the amount of time families spend on our wait list,” Herman said.

For its moving truck campaign, DIG accepts donations at the nonprofits website, www.digfb.org. Checks can be made out to DIG Furniture Bank and mailed to 368 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.

Local businesses can opt into a long-term marketing opportunity with a gift of $1,000 or more for permanent logo placement on the back of the moving truck.

For more information on the fundraising campaign, contact Gorski at emily@digfb.org. Find DIG on Facebook and Instagram: @digfurniturebank