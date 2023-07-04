DIG Furniture Bank is pairing its third annual Fresh StART fundraising event with the grand opening celebration of the nonprofit’s newly renovated Milton location.
The event, from 5-8 p.m. July 22, is free to attend for the general public and will feature food and drink, live music, and a unique upcycled furniture silent auction. It is at the renovated Milton location at 13 S. Front St.
DIG is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to promote stability and restore dignity in the community by redirecting gently used furniture and household items to local families in need. Since beginning their work in March 2020, the organization has assisted more than 500 individuals in Union, Snyder, and Northumberland counties moving into housing after crises such as homelessness, domestic violence, incarceration and more.
“This year’s Fresh StART is a very big deal for us,” said Emily Gorski, founder and executive director. “We are growing at an exponential rate, and 100 percent of funds raised on July 22 will help us keep up with the unrelenting need in our area. The grand opening of this space has also been a major labor of love over the past 7 months for DIG as well as our leasing partners, The Improved Milton Experience (TIME). This event marks a significant milestone for our Valley.”
Fresh StART is DIG’s annual fundraising event to raise funds and awareness of the organization’s unique service to the community. This year’s event features over 20 local “artists” that have flipped a piece of worn furniture into a unique piece of art that donors can purchase for their own homes. Upcycled pieces range from dressers, side tables, dining tables, shelving, chairs and much more. This year’s artists include independent individuals as well as representatives from the following Susquehanna Valley businesses: Gnosis Coffee Roasters, Gable House Bakery, Kringlis Crafts, Beverley’s Window Treatments, Rain Shine Studio, Tarry Shop, Blooming Grass Creatives, SheilaLaray, and Shop LOCAL Lewisburg.
New this year is the introduction of DIG’s collaborative Children’s CHAIRity Project, which engages youth under 18 years old in STEAM skill building as well as opening up an opportunity for empathetic conversation among their peers. DIG challenges groups that work with youth to design a child-sized chair that will be gifted to a child that shops with DIG with their family. DIG asks members of the community to sponsor each chair with a $150 cash donation that will go back toward DIG’s work in the community. Featured youth organizations contributing to this project include the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, Girls on the Run Mid State PA, Bluebird Atelier, Kinderfolk Preschool and more.
To learn more about Fresh StART, visit www.digfb.org/fresh-start. General admission and VIP tickets are now available. Questions can be directed to Gorski at emily@digfb.org.