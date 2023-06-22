HALIFAX — Archaeologists believe they have found the exterior wall and parts of the foundations of two buildings inside Fort Halifax. Pennsylvania colonial soldiers built the French and Indian War post in 1756 during their march upriver to construct Fort Augusta at present-day Sunbury.
A dig under way at the site has uncovered two large features consisting of many stones assembled together to create a foundation. One was “probably a hearth to what would have been the barracks,” said Dr. Jonathan Burns of Juniata College, the lead archaeologist.
A similar feature may represent a second building inside the fort, said Burns, who is director of the Cultural Resource Institute at the college.
Built on land belonging to the Iroquois Indians, Fort Halifax was located on the east bank of the Susquehanna River. It was 13 miles north of Harrisburg and 35 miles south of Sunbury. Garrisoned between June 1756 and October 1757, “it served as the chief post on the line of communication between Fort Augusta and the settlements” south of the Blue Mountain, William A. Hunter said in his 1960 book Forts on the Pennsylvania Frontier. The fort was a square, with each side about 160 feet long and with pointed bastions at each corner.
The officer responsible for building the post, Col. William Clapham of the colony’s Provincial Regiment, unwittingly provided the archaeologists with a number of precise details. In a June 1756 letter to Gov. Robert Morris, he reported selecting a site with “plenty of pine timber” and a nearby sawmill.
“We have already cut and squared 200 and hauled to the spot 80 logs, each about 30 feet long, and made some progress in laying them,” the colonel said.
That was 267 years ago. This year’s excavation has been under way at Fort Halifax Park for three weeks. It is under the auspices of the Friends of Fort Halifax Park, a nonprofit organization. Situated between Route 147 and the Susquehanna, the park is about a mile north of the Dauphin County community of Halifax.
In early July 1756, Clapham left the post unfinished when he took most of the soldiers upriver to build Fort Augusta at the confluence of the Susquehanna’s North and West Branches. Capt. Nathaniel Miles stayed behind with 30 men and orders to complete the fort. “You are to build barracks within the fort for your men and also a storehouse 30 feet by 12,” Clapham told Miles.
Miles informed the colonel in late July that his troops had “built the storehouse … Saturday last I began to lay down the logs” for the fort’s walls.
This was a telling comment. Burns and Joe Baker, a second archaeologist, said excavations at the site in 2021 revealed that the fort’s walls consisted of squared logs that were stacked horizontally.
How high would the walls have been? “We don’t know,” Baker said.
It was hot and dry on the day of a recent visit to the dig. Most excavators — many of them students taking part in a Juniata College field school — worked in the shade of canopies placed over their sections. They painstakingly used trowels to remove small quantities of earth from square units. They put loose soil into plastic buckets, then carried the buckets to a special device used to screen the soil for small artifacts that emerged from the earth unnoticed.
Isaiah Cullum, a teaching assistant, said he found a copper button dating back to the 18th century. “Most likely it was period,” he said.
Mallory Holcomb, an anthropology major at Georgia State University, found a Native American arrow point and a musket ball.
Abby Maston, an archaeology major at Dickinson College, said she experienced a “really exciting” moment earlier that day. She unearthed a piece of broken European-style pottery. She thought it was a shard of plain white pottery, but “I turned it over and saw orange paint,” she said. “It could have been hand-painted.”
“It’s a little piece of Delft,” Baker said.
Delftware was glazed pottery made in the Netherlands during the 18th century.
Dickinson student Sydney Cooper and Juniata student Lauren Metzger were using trowels to scrape earth from their unit. Suddenly they exposed a cube-shaped piece of bone. Examining it closely, they saw six dots on one side, and three dots on another side. Clearly, the object was a die that someone, presumably a colonial soldier, once used for playing dice.
At one point, a metal detectorist working on the site found “a really nice watch key,” Burns said.
The archaeologist conducted the first excavation in 2021. This is the second season, and Burns said he envisions “at least one more season.”