Jody Price and Letty Heim have been close friends since their time together in the Shikellamy School District, meeting in middle school band and later graduating together in 1987.
After learning that Heim had been diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time, Price, with other friends, classmates and family members, rallied the community together to support her friend.
A spaghetti dinner will be held at Brookside Ministries Saturday afternoon from 12 to 2 p.m. The cost is $8 and donors will receive a pasta dinner with a roll, green beans, water and dessert. There will be a dine-in or takeout option. All funds will go toward supporting Heim with her hospital bills.
“I think we're shooting for 200. It's been a really grassroots kind of event,” said Price. “Actually people from all over the United States that have graduated with her have been supporting the event in different ways, either monetarily or supporting Letty in some way.”
Price said Facebook has been instrumental for organizing the community and keeping people who have met Heim over the past decades in connection with her. A group of friends, coworkers and classmates have continuously donated money and other items for Heim via Facebook.
“Heim has done so much for others. And I think that's why she's getting so much back now. She's done little things over the years, she stayed connected with people and stayed in their lives and wanted to know what's happening and all those things,” said Price.
Price said she is especially thankful for some of Heim’s coworkers at Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit for help raising money and supporting Heim.
“She's just a great person,” said Vaughn Murray, an information technology manager at CSIU and colleague of Heim. She was "a ball of energy at work," he said.
He said that when he first heard that she had been diagnosed with cancer that he wanted to be a voice for her to connect with. He reached out over text to check on her regularly but wanted to be more involved.
Price said that Murray has been an “integral” part of the group working to help Heim.
In an emailed response, as she is recovering from an emergency surgery earlier in the week, Heim said that the treatments are not easy, but the support she has received so far has helped her manage.
“It’s an immeasurable blessing,” said Heim, when asked about her thoughts of the help she has gotten so far. “Supertramp’s song, 'Give a little bit' or the principle of the Golden Rule come to mind; we all need supported, whether it is cancer or grief or anxiety/stress or a new baby or caring for aging parents or whatever life throws at us, nothing compares with knowing someone is at your side. My friends and family have given me a gift and I am grateful.”
Chestnut Street Deli in Sunbury is donating many of the items that will be used this weekend for the spaghetti dinner. Also, Price said that Brookside Ministries has donated the space for the group to use.
Monetary donations will also be accepted at the dinner. Those interested in attending can reserve their ticket through a link on the Facebook event page "Love for Letty."