ALLENWOOD — It was a prehistoric party on Saturday when Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland hosted Dino Days.
The popular event hosted by the Allenwood zoo started Friday and continues today. Tours were led Chris “Dr. Dino” DeLorey, the director of education for the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Fla.
“Reptiland is an amazing place where people get to get up close and personal with a lot of really cool reptiles and birds,” said DeLorey, the paleontological consultant with Billings Productions, the company behind Reptiland’s animatronic dinosaur models. “Then, to add the dinos, it’s just an incredible extension of what they’re already doing here. When we bring in the dino bones, touch the real bones, and have a little piece of bones, it’s a great opportunity for kids and adults to make that leap and really understand what’s going on in that world of paleontology and how they can be part of it.”
DeLorey, who has a dual major Bachelors degree in Zoology and Secondary Education as well as a Master of Science in Education from the University of South Florida, was set up next to the Komodo Dragon exhibit for the majority of the day and then gave walking tours three times during the day of the animatronics in the Dinosaurs Come to Life exhibit.
He explained old science versus new science and mistakes the film “Jurassic Park” made. For example, there’s no evidence that the Dilophosaurus had frills or spit venom, he said.
There’s also new evidence that Triceratops horns were more for display rather than protection as well as new evidence that the Stegosaurus plates were arranged differently than originally thought, he said.
The Smithgall family came from Williamsport to experience Dino Days for the first time. Eric and Jennifer Smithgall brought Ezra, 16 months, and Kiera, 3.
“This is great,” said Eric Smithgall. “They both love dinosaurs. We have stuffed dinos in the car, and Ezra has dinosaur shoes on.”
Erin Justice, of State College, said she first brought her 6-year-old son Jameson Sprout to the zoo for Dino Days five years ago.
“He loves dinosaurs, so anything dinosaurs he likes to do,” said Justice. “We really enjoyed it.”
Justice said Jameson likes to learn about the dinosaurs’ appetites and he always asks to listen to dinosaur podcasts and documentaries while traveling in the car.
Zoo founder Clyde Peeling previously told The Daily Item that Dino Days is the biggest event of the year for Reptiland.
“Kids just love dinosaurs,” Peeling said. “They never seem to go out of style. I guess it has something to do with the fascination with monsters. It’s amazing on Dino Days how many kids know the names of every one of those dinosaurs.”
The event continues today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the AZA-accredited zoo at 18628 U.S.Route 15, Allenwood.