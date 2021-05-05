LEWISBURG — Campus Theatre reopens Friday after remaining mostly closed during the pandemic.
The theater has a limited capacity of 80 seats available to movie-goers. Masks and social distancing are mandatory.
“Please come early if you want a seat,” Scotta Magnelli, executive director, said.
“Nomadland,” winner of Best Picture at the 2021 Academy Awards, will be shown at 8 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. An additional showing at 5 p.m. Saturday will be open-captioned, sponsored by Geisinger.
There will also be a 1 p.m. Sunday showing of National Theatre Live’s “Cyrano de Bergerac.”
Campus Theatre closed in March 2020, scuttled an August reopening due to rising case counts of COVID-19 in Union County and reopened briefly in November before the late-fall virus surge again forced its closure.
Magnelli said interest in watching movies at the theater was low in the fall as uncertainties surrounded the pandemic. She said she feels differently this time around.
“Our vaccine numbers are up and our COVID cases are down. We’re doing everything we can to keep people safe,” Magnelli said.
Changes at the theater are largely minor. They include a redesigned concession stand with coconut-oil-cooked popcorn, the recommissioning of the theater’s historic art-deco box office and turnstile, enhanced acoustics, new listening devices for the hearing impaired, new point-of-sales system, scannable membership cards and members only entrance.
Grant funding and Paycheck Protection Program loans helped keep the theater afloat during the closure. Another major source was the theater members. Each month, Campus Theatre received membership payments. Magnelli said a few had hand-written notes of encouragement.
“We have lost very few of our members. They have stayed with us,” Magnelli said.
Campus Theatre also forged strong bonds with area nonprofit groups, particularly Lewisburg Downtown Partnership and the CommUnity Zone. From that relationship came events like Lewisburg in Lights, which continues beyond the initial start ahead of the winter holiday season, Market Street Mask-A-Rade (a Halloween event), and the developing Live From Lewisburg Variety Show loosely planned this year for late fall.
Visitors to Campus Theatre may see a new face: Chris Hill, director of outreach and fundraising. Hill replaces Donna Padilla. He’s from Williamsport and operates a small community theater there, Theatre Off-Kilter.
Hill began work at the Lewisburg theater earlier this month, almost wholly working on grant applications. He’s now begun balancing fundraising with outreach.
“I think the best way to get to know a nonprofit is by applying for government grants,” Hill said. “Finding my footing while also helping the theater re-find its own footing, that’s been fun.”
For more information on health and safety regulations at the theater as well as showtimes, visit www.campustheatre.org.