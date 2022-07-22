SUNBURY — Courtesy launch docks at the Shikellamy State Park are being placed at the marina boat ramp on Sunday as the inflatable Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam summer repair project nears completion.
Park Director Andrew Leidich on Friday said inflation of the dam has been in full swing over the last two weeks. The inflation process of the dam began on July 6.
"The state DCNR (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) is happy to share that Lake Augusta is near full pool, with the last several inches of gain to be completed over the next few days," said Leidich. "Due to naturally-low river flow conditions, the creation of Lake Augusta has been a slow process over the last two weeks with the upper portions of the lake expected to have low spots over this upcoming weekend. DCNR urges boaters to exercise caution in these areas."
The $1.07 million repair project caused boating season to be delayed this year until at least mid-to-late August. The inflation of the dam each year on the Susquehanna River creates the 3,000-acre Lake Augusta, but needed repairs caused the fourth shortened boating season since 2017.
Bag six, the second one from the Shamokin Dam side, suffered damage in 2019 from multiple high-water events. A routine bag replacement was set for fall 2021, but high river levels and lower temperatures prevented the project, postponing it until this year.
"Mother Nature cooperated with us this summer, giving steady low river conditions allowing us to complete the project earlier than expected," said Leidich. "DCNR is proud of the work completed by all involved staff and contractors, as well as the patience and support from the community.
DCNR will begin its accustomed deflation process in early October, a process that can take up to two weeks. This necessary timing allows for both the post-season dam inspection along with the appropriate weather to allow for any potential repairs, said Leidich.
Justin Miller and Penny Bower, of Halifax, brought their boat out to Lake Augusta for the first time this year on Friday. They ran into some shallow water and called it quits early.
"It was our first time out this year," said Miller. "We've been waiting on the dam to be up."
They often come out several times a year on Lake Augusta. They like that it's closer than other boating destinations.
"We've never had any issues here," said Miller.