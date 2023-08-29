The Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) is still getting by despite their continued financial struggle, according to Director Bob Stoudt.
Stoudt said press coverage about the commission's financial situation and the state of the Montour Preserve earlier in the year did little to increase donations to MARC.
At the end of May, Stoudt said the commission would realistically need a million dollar donation by the end of August to "fix what’s already been broken and to be proactive going forward."
However, at Monday's meeting, Stoudt said donations throughout the summer didn't even come close. "We have had less than $1,000 in new donations," Stoudt said. "We saw virtually no public feedback to the bad news we were putting out a few months ago about the state of the preserve."
MARC continues to make major cuts to get by, Stoudt said.
"Through last week, we cut hard to get through," he said. "We have made a lot of cuts to make sure this year’s budget works."
The director said his own yearly rate will be $27,000 less than it was last year.
There were two financial positives in the past few months including the county hotel tax bringing in more money than expected and a $30,000 donation from the Service 1st Federal Credit Union golf tournament just last Friday, Stoudt said.
Montour County Commissioner Dan Hartman said he could not make an official statement, but said the county was still kicking around ideas.
The director reassured attendees efforts were still being made to make MARC's financial situation more secure.
"All hope is not yet lost in terms of funding," he said. "The commissioners are looking into one more option that may work for us."
Stoudt said he hopes to have more information on that final option at next month's meeting.