MILTON — School board members at Milton Area School Board are pushing for the renovation project at James F. Baugher Elementary School to move forward after nearly four years.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, Director Eric Moser asked for an update on the stalled project. The board in July 2019 approved first-round funding of nearly $10 million to renovate the elementary school at 60 Brenda Rovenolt Drive, Milton.
“We should be well into this by now,” said Moser. “It seems stagnant.”
Facilities director Jeffery Hoffman said the discussions started about four years ago and a feasibility study was conducted by Architectural Studio, of Emmaus.
John Howard, principal at The Architectural Studio, is supposed to spend this winter working on plan development and creating construction documents. At this time the project would begin construction in late summer 2021. There are many improvements scheduled to include new walls, doors, floors, windows, sprinkler system and more. The project is estimated to take around 18 months to complete, according to the district website.
Hoffman said the architects had been at the school recently.
“I don’t know how far along they are,” said Hoffman. “We haven’t had a progress meeting in a few months.
The conditions of the building are not good, said Moser.
Director Brett Hosterman said the $10 million figure was pre-pandemic, so the estimate is likely to be higher now.
“The guts of the feasibility study are still good but the dollar amount is probably different,” he said.
Hosterman requested more information for the December meeting.