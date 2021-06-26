Consolidation and regionalization are the inevitable future of fire stations in municipalities, according to Northumberland County Director of Public Safety and Emergency Management Stephen Jeffery.
As more and more fire companies struggle to find volunteers to fight fires, and social clubs and fundraising efforts recover from COVID-19 cancellations and shutdowns, Jeffery said municipalities should be looking into joining their manpower and financials to become stronger entities.
“It’s time that all municipalities get together and look at the bigger pictures of where we’re at and we need to do to push this along,” said Jeffery, also the chief of the Shamokin Fire Bureau. “Consolidation down the road will probably happen. Municipalities will have to start looking at merging or consolidating or looking into regionalization with multiple municipalities.”
Jeffery pointed to Wednesday’s three-alarm fire in Sunbury as an example. Three alarms were called due to a lack of manpower with some stations coming from western Union County and eastern Northumberland County to provide additional support.
Talks of consolidation, mergers, or partnerships are alive in Northumberland, Shamokin and Sunbury, the last of which where city council members are awaiting a state feasibility report.
Often, station pride stalls these talks as well as wanting to keep the revenue generated by social clubs, bars and small games of chance within the fire company, said Jeffery.
“Some fire companies see it that way,” he said. “They say, ‘It’s our money and we want to support what we have.’”
Commissioner: Fire stations have been innovative
Bruce Trego, Pennsylvania State Fire commissioner, said firefighting leaders across the commonwealth had to come up with “innovative” ideas to survive, train and operate during the last 15 months. Much of the training had to be online before it was allowed to be face to face and in person again while fundraising efforts ranged from online raffles to drive-thru chicken BBQs.
“It helps us lead to the future of training and how we can better suit the needs of the fire service by providing less time in the classroom with instructor speaking — getting that done online and they can spend more time with the hands-on portion that are so critical,” said Trego. “You can only learn so much in a face-to-face environment or lecture as compared to going out and demonstrating that skill.”
Some stations did not train for months until it was set up properly. The website was built up with more online content and refresher training so firefighters didn’t have to be in congregate training, he said.
The Office of State Fire Commissioner (OSFC) was awarded in October $50 million worth of grant funding for fire, rescue, and EMS across the commonwealth to offset expenses related to COVID-19. So far, $48 million has been dispersed across the fire stations, said Trego.
Trego said he is seeing an uptick in hiring firefighters part-time as well as other departments talking about consolidation or merging.
Jeffery also said online raffles have been popular since block parties and carnivals were canceled last year. He expects in-person events to return this summer.
Northumberland in talks
The Northumberland Borough No. 1s — a company that began in 1796 — and the Hookies, formed about 100 years later, informally merged their tactical operations in 2015 and have been operating out of the same building even as each company still exists as a separate entity. They have also maintained separate social clubs for the last six years. Now, according to Northumberland Borough Fire Chief Brian Ginck, the two companies are closed to finalizing an official legal agreement instead of working on a “handshake agreement.”
“The pandemic has certainly made us take a closer look at finances,” said Ginck. “Both companies are working together toward a solution.”
The No. 1 engine and the Hookies’ ladder and rescue trucks are all housed at the Hookies at 348 Fifth St. Due to low manpower, all firefighters come to that central location to ready themselves in fire events, said Ginck.
“The clubs will stay independent, but firefighting is moving in that aspect,” he said. “It’s easier to run out of one building than it is two with the number of firefighters. We’re not there, but we’re working hard for it.”
Before the informal agreement, the firefighters would head to their own fire station and not have enough manpower to take their specific truck out. Now they can put the manpower all on one truck where it’s needed most, said Ginck.
The fire stations and clubs have been struggling in the pandemic, said Ginck.
“Both of our fire companies support firefighting efforts with the club or bar,” he said. “With the pandemic, people frequenting the bar dropped off. The business was very down. Hopefully, everyone will be able to bounce back.”
Many of the social events and fundraisers — Atom Drop on New Year’s Eve, Pinemudder during Pineknotters Days and Touch a Truck — were canceled, he said.
Furthermore, Ginck said firefighters went without annual training during the worst months of the pandemic in order to maintain social distancing. It also costs money and was time-consuming to suit up in proper PPE.
The annual borough budget provides $86,916 for the whole department, including $30,000 for truck payments, $25,000 for insurances and $20,000 for hydrant rental, among others, according to borough manager Jan Bowman.
Talks stalled in Shamokin
The Shamokin Fire Burea consists of six companies: Friendship Fire, Liberty Fire, Rescue Fire, Independence Fire, West End Fire and Shamokin Emergency and Rescue Squad. Liberty and Rescue already have a partnership by operating out of the same building, said Jeffery.
“We’ve had conversations over the past few years to consolidate Shamokin Fire Bureau,” said Jeffery. “COVID put a squash to that since we were meeting face-to-face with state representatives. That conversation stopped. As of now, the conversation is on hold.”
Jeffery said he expects that conversation to start back up once life returns to more normalcy, he said.
Chief: ‘Absolutely not’Danville Fire Department Chief John Buckenberger said the four companies of Friendship Fire, Washington Fire and Hose, Continential Fire and Goodwill Hose are “absolutely not” in talks to consolidate or merge.
“They’re not struggling,” said Buckenberger. “Our clubs have been affected, but they have rebounded and everything seems to be running very well. The borough of Danville supports us very well and all the fire companies are very successful with the social club.”
There are plenty of perks to being under one roof, but the apparatus costs are mostly covered by social club revenue, he said.
“If you start pulling social clubs out of the picture, who will pay for the apparatus?” said Buckenberger. “It will go to the taxpayers. This is why the social clubs are good. They keep the taxes down in the borough.”
Volunteerism
Trego said there remains a need for volunteer firefighters as there has been for years.
“The issues have been going on since the 1970s,” said Trego. “In today’s society, there are so many other things to do and so many other commitments for us.”
Commitments have increased and the availability has decreased, a cultural trend that has been going on for years, he said.
Jeffery said manpower is dwindling but COVID is not the cause.
“I can’t blame COVID,” he said. “People are working or losing interest. It’s been dwindling.”
Ginck said the problem is in Northumberland, too.
“We don’t have a lot of volunteers; they’re not stepping up to help,” he said. “We just kicked off our drive for memberships.”
The borough has 35 volunteers with about half who are active the majority of the time, he said.
Buckenberger said Danville is just like all other companies that are in need of volunteers.
“If someone tells you they’re not struggling for volunteers, they’re lying to you,” he said. “Everyone is hurting.”
Danville at most has 60 volunteers with about 15 to 20 who make regular calls at a time, he said.
“Down the road, I don’t know where it’s going to end up,” said Jeffery. “The future is bleak unless we find more volunteers.”