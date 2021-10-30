Marching band practice and performances are mostly back to normal, according to several band directors across Valley school districts.
Many school functions, including band, were affected by COVID-19 restrictions last school year.
”This year has been a bit nicer for marching band, as our district requirements allow us to operate normally while we are outdoors, which is really nice,” said Selinsgrove Area Band Director Nick Eischeid. “That ensemble, in particular, is also allowed to do away games, which they didn’t do last year, and certain parades are now running again. As far as indoor work, we are still operating under masking and social distancing guidelines, and we try to be really cautious with that.”
Indoor playing for Selinsgrove’s 70 band members is still a challenge as they are all spread out in larger spaces, not all of which are best acoustically, said Eischeid.
”That being said, the kids are incredible,” he said. “They work hard to manage those requirements and have absolutely risen to those challenges.”
The Selinsgrove district requires masking and social distancing indoors and on transportation, he said.
”For our ensemble work, we also do our best to spread the kids out further than the required distance whenever possible,” he said.
Line Mountain Band Director Dana Gessner said the marching band has had a lot more events this year. There are 17 students in the band.
“I am very thankful to have a great group of marching band members this year that work hard, practice diligently, and are enthusiastic,” she said. “The marching band’s positive attitude has helped us to continue to navigate the changes of today, and because of that, we perform an energetic field show and fun pep tunes at the football games and events we are attending.”
Due to last year’s circumstances, Gessner said the band didn’t play away games or many events. This year, they are playing in parades and going to away games.
“We’ve had a lot more rehearsals outside,” she said. “It makes playing easier. You don’t have to worry about covering outside. We’ve been enjoying the fresh air.”
If they are inside and not playing, the band is wearing masks. When they are playing the instruments with mouths, they have a bell cover, an elastic band to help contain the spread of aerosols while playing, she said.
“We’re distancing,” she said. “We changed our setup so we can spread out as much as possible.”
Shamokin Area Band Director Kevin Styer agreed with Gessner”The feeling for this year is back to normal,” he said.
The Shamokin band is at all the football games this year and traveling to away games. Also, the competition band is able to travel to competitions, he said.
”Everything is back to normal for practice and performing,” he said. “Students being quarantined due to COVID. We had to miss a football game and a competition due to several students being quarantined.”
Precautions still include wearing masks and social distancing, he said.