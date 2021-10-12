One Mifflinburg Area School Board member resigned during Tuesday’s virtual meeting, two others sat outdoors with opponents to the state’s mask mandate for public schools and a patio full of chairs meant for members of the public to occupy and watch a live feed of the virtual meeting sat empty.
The meeting’s live feed was marred by spotty internet service with audio frequently dropping out or feedback causing it to be unintelligible. A video recording of the meeting turned off and on several times disrupting the feed.
“We do hope this is a temporary measure,” Superintendent Dan Lichtel said of the indefinite move to virtual meetings over alleged threats against district officials.
The divide over the district’s compliance with universal masking continued as supporters and opponents each expressed their opinions during the meeting’s public comment period.
Directors Wendy McClintock, board president, Mindy Benfer, Francis Gillott and Tom Eberhart, vice president, attended the meeting together for the virtual live feed along with Lichtel and other staff.
Directors Janell Weaver and Amy Wehr were remote as were directors Bob Mulrooney and Dennis Keiser.
Wehr asked Lichtel if any other schools in the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit are not complying with masking orders. Lichtel replied that all schools in the IU are complying in similar ways.
Mulrooney and Keiser participated from outside the high school building where dozens of members of the public, adults and a few children, gathered peacefully in protest of the virtual meeting format and mandatory masking enforced districtwide under a state mandate.
Video of the live feed was projected onto the side of the high school allowing the protestors to observe on their own terms. Mulrooney and Keiser interacted with some of their constituents. Video of the interaction and the live-watch event is posted on the Buffalo Valley Citizen’s Forum private group page on Facebook.
An auxiliary site to watch the live feed was set up by the district outside the intermediate school. A video of the area showed that it appeared empty save for two district employees. Four rows of chairs sat unoccupied.
The board’s first order of business was to accept the resignation of now-former director Tom Hosterman, who wasn’t on the live feed. It was effective Sept. 15, the day after the previous board meeting that shifted online suddenly over concerns about alleged threats to administrators and directors.
No information was provided as to the nature of Hosterman’s resignation. The board has 30 days from Tuesday to fill the position. The term would last only through the upcoming election period before winners are installed on the board in December.
In one of the Facebook videos from Tuesday, Mulrooney and Keiser each said they never observed threatening behavior toward school officials. They also said they’re unaware of what threats spurred the board to pull out of the Sept. 14 live meeting and move to a virtual format on the fly.
“I’d like to know what they were,” Mulrooney said. “Mifflinburg police apparently got them and they weren’t even concerned about it.”
Danielle Dressler, the district’s lead social studies teacher and a Mifflinburg Area employee for 25 years, condemned comments made at public meetings and online about the school’s curriculum.
Contrary to others’ comments, Dressler said the district teaches students about the country’s Constitution, Bill of Rights, citizenship, taxes, World War II and more. Some courses on the war are taught from the American perspective and others through a global perspective.
“We would do a disservice to our children by only teaching history through one lens."
Dressler said there’s been no discussions at all about teaching Critical Race Theory at Mifflinburg Area.
Dressler said she spends each work day with students and she often hears them express frustration, confusion and sadness about the behavior of some adults in the community.
“I’m not asking that you change your opinions,” Dressler said. “Do this knowing there are impressionable young people who are watching and listening.”
Lisa Kelly thanked board directors for their service and praised the district’s teachers and staff. She called threats against school officials “unacceptable” and asked people to be considerate to each other. She described herself as an “abuse survivor” and challenged allegations that masking equates to child abuse.
“I promise you that when I send my kids to school every day with a mask on their faces, I’m not abusing them,” Kelly said.
Brittany Baker also described herself as an abuse survivor. She has an opposite stance on masking.
“I 100 percent back that statement to my dying breath. It is child abuse without a doubt,” Baker said.