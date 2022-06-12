DANVILLE — Individuals of all ages and skill levels continue to enjoy mountain biking, and on Saturday, groups came out in droves to ride, relax and enjoy some food and music during the second annual Dirty Grin Mountain Bike Festival will be held Friday through today at Hess Recreation Area.
The event began in 2021 by the North Branch Young Life, a faith-based nonprofit that works with high school and college students, as well as students with special needs, but has since been taken over by the Montour Preserve.
The Dirty Grin included all things mountain biking along with educational clinics, guided rides on local trail systems, kids games, live music, camping, food and bike raffles.
“This is a great day and we enjoy it,” Kate Hafer, of Riverside, said. “It’s a fun day.”
The event began Friday with a night ride but on Saturday really picked up as dozens of bikers hit the Hopewell park guided trail in Danville for a ride before heading back to the main area located at the Hess Recreational Area.
Biker John Gavison, said he was enjoying the day and looked forward to the event.
“It’s a chance to meet with other bikers,” he said.
The festival included camping, live music, food and clinics for the essentials as well as for advanced riding skills and Danville native Van Wagner who performed Saturday night.
Kathy DeHart, of Riverside, said she was also looking forward to the riding.
“It’s a lot of fun and we enjoy being out riding,” she said.
The event continues through 3 p.m. today.