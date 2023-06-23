The Dirty Grin Mountain Bike Festival, hosted by the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC), will run Friday through Sunday and highlight several local trails.
The third annual event will provide riders, both new and experienced, the opportunity to meet others and practice their sport, MARC Director Bob Stoudt said. A packed schedule of events will include guided rides, competitive events, clinics, live entertainment and more.
“It’s been a lot of logistical pieces to put together,” Stoudt said. “We have to consider rider safety, medical coverage, clinics, vendors and all sorts of things.”
Although the festival involves the handling of a lot of moving parts, Stoudt said it is a wonderful opportunity to showcase what the area has to offer. Dave Decoteau, former director of MARC and current coach of the Hammers Mountain Bike Team, agreed.
“There’s some mild stuff around Hess Field and really all ranges of things. Some people even drive over to Natalie mountain in Elysburg,” Decoteau said. “The area is really fortunate because there are literally hundreds of miles of trails within a half hour of the Danville area.”
During the festival, there will be guided rides through the Geisinger Stewardship Forest, the Hess Recreation Area, the Hopewell Park/Danville Borough Farm Trail System and a Pig Iron Enduro Preview.
Stoudt said different trails will suit all skill levels.
“We make an effort to appeal to everyone from complete beginners to experts,” he said. “So we have entry-level stuff, and then on Sunday we have the Pig Iron Enduro.”
Decoteau said the Enduro race is new to the Danville festival.
“The Enduro race is a state-level Mid-Atlantic Super Series (MASS) race on Sunday,” he said. “People competing all season long get points through this race and it should bring a lot of people from out of town.”
The Hammers coach explained the race, though challenging, is not as intense as people might think.
“The format is new to us too. It’s more chill with five segments,” he said. “You get timed on each segment, so between you can hang out.”
Two clinics will be offered throughout the weekend including an Introduction to Mountain Biking Clinic and a Ski Valley Bike Maintenance Clinic. Both are free to all registrants, Stoudt said.
“There will be clinics over the course of the weekend to teach the basics and fundamentals of mountain bike riding,” he said. “It’s a whole different skill set than riding down roads, so they will give people the tools they need to enjoy it.”
Kids will also find the clinics beneficial, according to Decoteau.
“We will have skills clinics with inflatable ramps so kids can get over their fears of hitting a jump without getting hurt,” he said.
Even when not riding, the Dirty Grin Mountain Bike Festival is a great time for all, Decoteau said.
“There will be lots of entertainment, good food, campfires and bikers hanging out,” he said.
Registration for the Dirty Grin Mountain Bike Festival is available at montourrec.com/dirty-grin-mountain-bike-festival/ and will be available at the event beginning at 3 p.m. Friday at the Hess Recreation Area Pavilion.