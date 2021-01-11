A portion of Route 35 in Snyder County is closed this morning due to a disable vehicle.
According to PennDOT, Route 35 southbound is closed between White Top Road in Freeburg and Red Bank Road in Washington Township.
Two separate detours are in place.
Southbound passenger vehicles are being detoured via White Top Road, West Academy Road and Red Bank Road. Southbound truck traffic is being detoured via White Top Road, Route 522 and Route 104.
The roadway is expected to open late morning, according to PennDOT