BEAVER SPRINGS — After visiting Snyder County's disc golf course in Beaver Springs last week, professional disc golf player Simon Lizotte touted it as a fun "gem" in a YouTube video he posted online.
"This is a new gem on the East Coast for sure," said the German-born disc golfer who lives in Massachusetts and documents his visits to courses around the world. His YouTube channel has 152,000 subscribers.
Lizotte visited the 18-hole disc golf course at the Snyder County-owned Faylor Lake on Thursday. A 25-minute video of his visit was 'liked' by 3,500 YouTube viewers.
"He's the Tiger Woods of disc golf," said Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz, expressing excitement at having the world champion visit the new course designed by Steve Braud at the 800-acre property that features a 140-acre lake.
"Disc golf appears to be one of the fastest growing sports in the world. To have a professional in this sport visit the course at Faylor Lake is huge," said Commissioner Adam Ewig. Reading "the reviews of the park and watching the course come to life is confirmation that this project made best use of that part of the lake property."
Lee Zimmerman, who helped build the course and maintains it, said Lizotte arrived at about 6 a.m. last Thursday and immediately the bucolic setting paid off.
"Only minutes after shooting the video’s intro footage, a bald eagle swooped into the lake for a fish and they managed to capture the eagle flying above the water, it’s reflection mirrored in the steaming lake below it," said Zimmerman.
Lizotte, who is ranked 11th in the world and has been playing professional disc golf since 2008, shot a 9 under par, 60 from the par 69 Gold layout last week, Zimmerman said.
In addition to his world ranking, Lizotte is a four-time German Disc Golf champion; two-time European champion; a previous world record holder for the longest drive in disc golf and the current world champion for the fastest throw ever recorded at 89.5 mph.
“While this may not be the best or hardest course, it just might be the nicest and funnest course I’ve ever played,” Lizotte said of the Faylor Lake course. "I can't wait to come back and play the course again."
Response to Lizotte's video was so overwhelming that Andy Klinger, who manages the Faylor Lake disc golf course's social media, said he had to turn off his phone.
“When his video dropped there were so many shares, posts, cross posts, comments, etc. that I had to turn off my phone to get sleep," said Klinger of the more than 250 comments posted to the video. “It is so cool and exciting to see this happening right here in Snyder County.”
The county has been investing in the lake property for the past few years and recently received a $60,000 Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission grant which, along with $70,000 in county funds, the commissioners plan to add a restroom, install a handicap-accessible boat dock and expand the parking area.
Last week, the county board rejected three bids that came in much higher than expected with plans to look for other funding before putting the project out for another bid.
The lake is open to the public for fishing, boating, walking the 1.9-mile trail and disc golf.
Zimmerman invites anyone who is interested in helping with its maintenance, sponsoring projects or in need of more information to contact faylorlakedgp@gmail.com.
To view Lizotte's YouTube video of his Faylor Lake visit, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0fEC2l0gGT0