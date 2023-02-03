SUNBURY — A Northumberland County judge gave the prosectors 30 days to provide discovery evidence to the defense of a Shamokin man accused of stabbing another man in 2022.
On Friday in Northumberland County Court, Judge Hugh Jones ordered the county District Attorney's office to provide any requested discovery if it exists within a month with time assessed against the commonwealth. Adam Patrick Danaher, 45, of Hillside Avenue, is accused of stabbing Patrick Kantane on Jan. 21, 2022.
Public Defender Gerald Joseph Iwanejko Jr. said he is waiting on DNA test from blood from the alleged weapon, on medical records from the victim, on cellular records from both phones of the victim and Danaher, on a recorded statement from his client and recordings from eye witness testimony.
Assistant District Attorney Paul Pruitt suggested Iwanejko contact Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger, the new lead prosecutor in the case, to coordinate receiving the items requested.
Danaher was released on Nov. 7 for $1 nominal bail due to a Rule 600 motion. His original bail $150,000 cash bail.
Rule 600 is the Pennsylvania Criminal Code statute governing speedy trials. According to Rule 600, the commonwealth must bring a criminal defendant to trial within 365 days of when charges are filed. If the commonwealth does not do that and fails to exercise “due diligence,” the charges against the defendant can be dismissed with prejudice against the commonwealth. If a criminal defendant is held in pretrial incarceration for a period exceeding 180 days, they are entitled to immediate release on nominal bail of $1.
Danaher allegedly stabbed Kantane during a fight between the two men in the 100 block of North Beech Street, police said.
In addition to attempted homicide, Danaher was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault; one misdemeanor count each of possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.