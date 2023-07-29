Melanie Duffy was looking forward to a retirement of adventure with her husband when she began to notice changes in his behavior.
A decade after Frank Duffy was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2008, Melanie Duffy had to quit her nursing job to care for him, joining an estimated 11.5 million unpaid caregivers of dementia patients.
Last October, she placed her husband, now 86, in the Nazareth Memory Care Center in Danville.
It’s been a difficult and traumatizing experience for a woman who met her lifelong mate as a teen when they both worked at Academy Sports in Mount Carmel. “He was selling sporting goods and I was at the lunch counter,” she recalls.
Throughout their marriage, Frank Duffy, who is 15 years older than his wife, encouraged her education and career pursuits.
“He would take care of the house and have dinner ready for me when I got home,” said Melanie Duffy who worked for years as a clinical nurse specialist in Harrisburg.
Childless “by choice,” she said, the couple enjoyed spending time together operating a dog kennel and traveling. They dove in the Grand Cayman Islands and drove motorcycles to the annual rally in Sturgis, South Dakota.
“I led, he followed and we never got lost,” she said. “We were looking forward to my retirement.”
With a confirmed diagnosis of Alzheimers “all of that is gone. I’m extremely angry and bitter about that,” said Melanie Duffy. “I thought something physical might happen, but I never thought it would be the brain.”
She advises others who notice unusual behavior, like irritability, mental decline or difficulty staying engaged in activities they once enjoyed to take heed.
“Don’t ignore things,” said Melanie Duffy. “It doesn’t get better. It will only get worse and there are still not a lot of resources out there to help.”
Lack of support services
Like Melanie Duffy, Kim Rigel, of Selinsgrove, is confounded by the lack of support services for people suffering with dementia.
A registered nurse specializing in gerontology, Rigel retired early to care for several family members during their battles with dementia, including her grandmother, her husband’s mother and grandmother and now her 90-year-old mother, Myrletta Kline, who was diagnosed about a decade ago.
Rigel noticed the decline in her mother’s memory when she began questioning how to bake food she’d made for years. After the death of Kline’s husband, Norman Kline, four years ago, the decision was made to move her out of McClure where she was born and raised her family, into Buffalo Valley Personal Care in Lewisburg where four days a week she is visited by her three daughters, Rigel, Dayna Bickhart, of Mifflinburg, and Tamra Mills, of Lewistown.
On one recent visit, Kline spoke about her life, including her nursing career that included work as a supervisor at the Selinsgrove Center, as she identified and circled words in a crossword book.
“I was tickled pink,” she said of her middle daughter’s decision to follow her in the nursing field. “We used to say pickled tink,” Kline said with a laugh.
Kline is engaging and funny. When asked her age, she quickly exclaims, “66.”
Bickhart leans in close to her mother’s face and asks about her upcoming birthday, “In four days, how old are you going to be?”
“Four days older than I am now,” was the response. Kline may not have known her age is but she correctly answered her birth year as 1933.
Rigel has cared for a number of dementia patients and said there is “no rhyme or reason” to the disease. It can make a loving person angry and turn a sweet-tempered person into a cursing sailor.
What’s most difficult for Rigel is despite the regular visits and the nightly calls from her daughters, Kline will complain a few hours later about being all alone and never hearing from loved ones.
“She doesn’t remember we’ve just been there or talked to her,” she said.
Rigel’s advice to anyone dealing with a loved one suffering from dementia is to “let go of your world and go into their world.”
She cautions friends and relatives not to correct her mother directly when she says things that don’t make sense or aren’t true because “that only causes more agitation. We need to be good therapeutic liars. With dementia, it’s like a rope. As it gets shorter, mom is losing more of herself.”
So, when Kline tells stories of wanting to dance while her husband played cards — something Rigel said never happened — her daughters listen and laugh.
“It’s not the quality of life I wanted for her,” said Rigel, who nonetheless is pleased with the care she’s receiving at the personal care home where she eats meals with other residents, plays the piano weekly and enjoys activities like Bingo, crafting projects and going out for ice cream.
Financial health
Aside from caregivers staying emotionally and physically healthy to meet the demands of a loved one suffering from dementia, Rigel and Duffy say keeping their financial health in order is crucial.
Duffy had to cut a career short to take care of her husband and is now using her retirement funds to pay for the facility where he resides.
She turned to Veterans Affairs for help since her husband is a Vietnam War veteran, but found no help there because they based assistance on the couple’s combined assets.
“People have to have a good lawyer and financial planner, it’s as important as a good doctor,” she said. “When things were getting to the point where I had to do everything, I had the power of attorney and set up a trust. But do it when everyone is of sound mind and body.”
Rigel and her sisters have turned over money they received from their father following his death to help pay for their mother’s care.
Rigel said the experience of so many family members diagnosed with dementia has opened her eyes to how important financial planning is for families.
“My husband and I have gotten our finances in order,” she said.