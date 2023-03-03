LEWISBURG — Photographs of area waterfowl are on display at the Public Library for Union County, courtesy of Lewisburg resident Wayne Stahl.
The exhibit is aptly titled "Wings on the Water: A Gallery of Ducks, Geese, and Swans."
Stahl retired as owner and operator of Wayne M. Stahl Windows in 2021. With more free time, Stahl has been able to better pursue his passion and enjoy his hobby of photographing the migratory waterfowl that pass through this area from March to May.
Stahl gives credit to learning about area waterfowl to Robert Holman, a teacher at Mifflinburg High School. "He's the one who first told me to get out there in March," Stahl said. "March is duck month."
Always check out Penns Creek, was the advice Stahl was given by Holman.
Stahl watched the Susquehanna River in early March, he said. "The first sign of movement was the large group of ring-billed gulls flying up the river. "You would always see groups of gulls in the Walmart parking lot. After that, I knew the tundra swans and snow geese weren't far behind, just like clockwork, on March 5th and 6th. I'd see the swans in the cornfields along Route 405, south of Milton," Stahl said.
One of his favorite spots for photography was the Montour Preserve, he added.
Also in the exhibit are duck carvings, done by Howard Hall, a waterfowl carver from Lake Seneca, N.Y.
The duck, swan, and geese photos (all 18 by Stahl) and Hall's carvings are on display through March at the Union County Library in Lewisburg.