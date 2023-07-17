STATE COLLEGE — Smoke from distant wildfires will once again lead to hazy conditions today across Central Pennsylvania.
An air quality alert remains in effect through noon on Tuesday with smoke conditions from the Canadian wildfires rated in the moderate range across most of Pennsylvania today.
AccuWeather says we can expect hazy sunshine today with the possibility of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Today's high temperature will be 88 degrees with a "very high" UV index at 10.
Accuweather lists the air quality at "fair" today, noting that the air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.