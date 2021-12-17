SUNBURY — Three hundred families are now able to prepare a Christmas meal and provide gifts after the first of three distributions for the Here. For Good. program began Thursday in Sunbury.
In a drive-thru setting in front of the Salvation Army building, off 4th Street, 17 volunteers prepared boxes of food and clothing while families pulled up and received the boxed nonperishable meals to prepare for Christmas Day.
“This year, not only did we want to make a great Christmas for families, but we wanted to also provide hope,” Salvation Army Major Tammy Hench said.
“We are happy for the families.”
Salvation Army volunteer Grace Eisenhart said families also received a Christmas voucher to be used at the Surplus Outlet, in Northumberland, for a turkey, gallon of milk, pack of butter, one dozen large eggs and one loaf of white or wheat bread.
“We are seeing so many families come and they are thankful and grateful,” she said. “We are happy to be able to help.”
Eisenhart and the other volunteers had set times for families to arrive and Hench said after the day was complete the Salvation Army would make calls to a waiting list of families hoping to get the boxed goods.
“We do have a waiting list and we will be making calls,” she said.
There are two more dates for Valley residents to pick up the meals and gifts, according to Joel Harris, Salvation Army Community Coordinator.
On Dec. 20, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., at 1300 W. Spruce St., in Coal Township and Dec, 21 in Milton from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 30 Center St., Harris said.