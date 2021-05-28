District 4 has moved all of its softball playoff games scheduled for today in Williamsport to Monday because of heavy rains expected spread across the state today.
The moves impact four Valley teams: Line Mountain, East Juniata, Lewisburg and Shamokin.
The district announced all seven softball games will now be played Monday at Elm Park.
Monday's softball schedule now looks like this:
Class A: Millville vs. Montgomery, noon, on field 3
Class A: Canton vs. Northeast Bradford, 2 p.m. on field 3
Class AA: East Juniata vs. Wyalusing, noon, on field 2
Class AA: Muncy vs. Line Mountain, 2 p.m., on field 2
Class AAA: Lewisburg vs. Central Columbia, noon, on field 1
Class AAA- Bloomsburg vs. Loyalsock, 2 p.m., on field 1
Class AAAA- Athens vs. Shamokin, 4 p.m., on field 1