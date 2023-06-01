MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch will receive the Pete Macky award during Transitions of PA's annual charity auction today.
"Mike is an above and beyond advocate for victims that expands far beyond his role as district attorney for Snyder County," said Snyder County Children and Youth Director Jennifer Evans in her nomination of Piecuch.
Evans cited Piecuch's advocating for kids and families as DA and with his involvement with groups such as the Snyder County Coalition for Kids.
"Mike cares and does all that he can do to protect victims even if (or) when that makes him unpopular and judged by the community and media. Mike is creative in the use of his time and talents and is never afraid to pioneer newer, outside of the box ideas and services for victims and families. He has also been instrumental in the promotion of increased cross systems collaboration and new initiatives that offer preventative, and evidence-based opportunities to continuously improve our services to victims and their families," she said.
The Transitions Advocacy Award was inspired by Pete Macky's advocacy on behalf of domestic violence victims for over four decades. Recipients are recognized for their work to improve victim services.
"Mike has been a steadfast and compassionate advocate. He has never been afraid to raise his voice against injustice and has made a profound and positive impact in the lives of so many individuals in our community. We are thankful for all the support he has given to Transitions of PA and all the individuals we serve," said Transitions of PA CEO Mae-Ling Kranz.
Piecuch said the award is a "tremendous honor. Pete was a tireless advocate for victims here in the Valley and his legacy looms large. As DA, I hope that we have furthered his legacy with my office's victim centered approach to prosecutions and our continued partnership with Transitions of PA."
— MARCIA MOORE