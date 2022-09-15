SUNBURY — Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz is issuing a warning to county residents about a lottery scam being sent via the U.S. mail and scams of urgency.
Matulewicz said the scam begins with the letter stating a person has won a significant amount of money and will include a check payable to the person under their name.
The letter states the person is to cash the check and pay the taxes, insurance and shipping costs on the winnings, Matulewicz said.
The scam also includes a legitimate lottery company with a PIN number and special code to identify the letter, he said.
"The goal of the scam is to get you to cash the check and send the money to the scammer before the bank discovers the check is worthless," Matulewicz said.
The checks are normally issued in "amounts of $10,000 or less."
Matulewicz said the person will be asked to make a phone call to someone and that individual will generally speak using a foreign accent.
The district attorney said people should disregard the letters. Matulewicz also said the second scam is when an individual calls a person and threatens them to make a payment or they will be arrested. He said those scams are "urgency scams" and that the person tries to make the individual make a quick decision, one in which they would not make under less stressful circumstances.